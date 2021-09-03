GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NR stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

