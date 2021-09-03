Creative Planning Acquires 2,698 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.