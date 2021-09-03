GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 967 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

