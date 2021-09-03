Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $347.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.34 and a 1-year high of $349.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.54 and its 200 day moving average is $316.42.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.