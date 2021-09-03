Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.41 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Allegion worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,185.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.