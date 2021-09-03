Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $479.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

