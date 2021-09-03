Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 22,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 199,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

