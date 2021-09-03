Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.79. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

