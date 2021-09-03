Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Up 9.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 67,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,817,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,360,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 349,091 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

