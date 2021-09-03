Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Up 9.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 67,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,817,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
