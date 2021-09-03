Creative Planning Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

