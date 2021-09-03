LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,113 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

