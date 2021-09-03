LSV Asset Management Sells 3,900 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

BSET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

