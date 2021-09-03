Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

