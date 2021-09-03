LSV Asset Management Sells 2,272 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

