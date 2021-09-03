LSV Asset Management Has $1.08 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SWX stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

