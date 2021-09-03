LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in First Foundation by 98.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Foundation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,006 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

