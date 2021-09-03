LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

