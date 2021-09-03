LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ready Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

