Brian John Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

