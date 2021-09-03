Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 253,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,840,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $242,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.