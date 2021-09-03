Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $595.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $570.00 to $595.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $609.81.

Netflix stock opened at $588.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $598.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average of $521.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $124,363,000 after purchasing an additional 128,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

