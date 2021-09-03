Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.