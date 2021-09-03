Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells C$613,738.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$20,678,490.
Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$540,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.
Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
