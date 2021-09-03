Financial Review: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile -1.10% 40.98% 18.64% American Electric Power 14.78% 11.02% 2.84%

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Chile and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 1 1 8 0 2.70

American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $95.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.36 billion 1.08 -$66.12 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $14.94 billion 3.04 $2.20 billion $4.44 20.48

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Enel Chile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

