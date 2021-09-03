Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 99,400 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
