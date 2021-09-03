Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 99,400 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

