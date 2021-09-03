Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post $424.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.08 million and the lowest is $423.51 million. Plantronics posted sales of $410.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

