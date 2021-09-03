Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

