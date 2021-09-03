Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.41. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $193.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.