Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,055 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

