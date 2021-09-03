Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of APi Group worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

