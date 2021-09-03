Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,342 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 194.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19,159.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.