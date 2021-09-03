Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,628 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of First Merchants worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 39.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

