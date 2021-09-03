Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

