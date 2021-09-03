Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Wingstop worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Wingstop by 53.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 24.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

