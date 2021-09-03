Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

