Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $364,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $363.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.47 and its 200-day moving average is $335.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $712,607.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,881 shares of company stock valued at $68,168,130. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

