Analyzing Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.07 $312.77 million $4.62 19.66

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 20.90% 26.92% 16.96%

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Street Asset Management and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 3 3 0 0 1.50

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $70.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.27%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

