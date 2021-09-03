Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,071 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

