New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

