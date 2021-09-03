New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 143,156 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Gogo worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

