Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

