Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copart’s high activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Also, the company’s acquisitions and digital ramp up are likely to drive revenues. Also, with the launch of Copart Max, the company has further stepped up its digital game. Increased demand for Copart’s vehicle remarketing services and low leverage of the firm are other positives. However, increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Improving safety features in vehicles will likely have a negative impact on Copart’s bottom line. Also, Copart is vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations and country-specific policy threats resulting in a loss of purchasing power. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

