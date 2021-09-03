Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.67. Approximately 77,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,462,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

