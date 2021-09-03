Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 40,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,566,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,747,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

