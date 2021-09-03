KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock valued at $138,624,202.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

