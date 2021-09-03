Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 476 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $239,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

