Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,596 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $145.51 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

