Financial Analysis: ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) versus Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zuora $305.42 million 7.19 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -30.44

ION Acquisition Corp 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Profitability

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A Zuora -23.79% -42.30% -17.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zuora has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Summary

Zuora beats ION Acquisition Corp 2 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

