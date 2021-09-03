Comparing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.47 -$228.97 million N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.48 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -7.90

Stagwell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stagwell and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00

Groupon has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 82.07%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Stagwell.

Summary

Groupon beats Stagwell on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

