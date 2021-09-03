Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,647,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.